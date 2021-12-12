Why the Giants Will Win, Why They Won't, and a Week 14 Prediction

The Giants look to shake off a disappointing Week 13 loss to Miami against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

If there has been one thing that we can say has been consistent about the Giants, they haven't quit on each other or the coaching staff.

Hey, it's something.

Other than that, let's call the season what it is: a lost affair. Yes, the injuries have been out of control, particularly the muscular and soft tissue types, which seem higher this year). And yes, those injuries have somewhat muddied the picture where the coaching staff might not know exactly what it has, particularly on offense.

But the way the Giants season has gone in head coach Joe Judge's second year has underscored a more significant problem, and that is this team still doesn't know how to win convincingly, with the Saints game an exception.

To win convincingly, you can't make mistakes that cost you field position or leave points on the board. You find ways to overcome shortcomings, and you don't play the game conservatively, especially when you have nothing to lose.

The Giants haven't done much of the above, and if nothing else, they haven't shown they're good enough to overcome their mistakes.

But what is most disheartening about this Giants squad at this point in the season is that there are more unanswered questions than ever before, and it's made game-planning and execution something of a challenge.

So what do the Giants have to play for in these final five weeks?

Jobs. Pride. You know, all the stuff we've been talking about for most of the last ten years.

Why the Giants Will Win

Saquon Barkley admitted Friday that his Week 5 sprained ankle is still lingering. Not exactly what Giants fans want to hear from a guy who's been billed as a difference-maker on offense, but who, following his injury, has averaged a career-low 3.8 average rushing yards per carry.

But if Barkley can somehow muster up all that he has and plow through that ankle soreness and be the Saquon that averaged 5.0 yards per carry as a rookie against the Chargers' 31st-ranked run defense, they will keep the Chargers offense on the sideline and tire out a Chargers defense on what's expected to be a toasty day in Los Angeles.

Why the Giants Will Lose

The Chargers are currently ranked 24th in the NFL in time of possession (28:57), which is slightly better than the Giants' 28:31 average. In four of Los Angeles's seven wins, they have absolutely crushed the opponent in time of possession. Against a Giants offense that just can't seem to get into any kind of rhythm, that could be a big recipe for the Chargers' success.

And speaking of the offense, last week, backup quarterback Mike Glennon's accuracy left a lot to be desired. Glennon, who was limited for most of the practice week since he was in the concussion protocol, will get the start again this week. Expect another very long day if he puts up a repeat performance to last week's showing.

Prediction

Will the Chargers come into this game looking ahead to their big division matchup against the Chiefs next week? They have a short work week after the Giants game, and with New York struggling to score, it sure would be tempting for the Chargers to fall into that trap on a short week.

Hey, it's not like it hasn't happened before.

But let's be realistic. The Giants are a mess right now, and despite what head coach Joe Judge has said about there being some signs of improvement unless they're showing up in the final box scores, it's all talk.

The Chargers appear to have their act together, and I always did like Justin Herbert (oh, what might have been). The Chargers are a 9.5-point favorite, and I think this week they'll more than cover that spread.

Chargers 34, Giants 13

