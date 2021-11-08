Xavier McKinney Delivers Clutch Performance in Giants' Win Over Raiders

The Giants get a clutch performance from second-year safety Xavier McKinney despite some unusual circumstances leading up to the game.

The New York Giants, entering their Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders as an underdog, came up with the upset win largely thanks to some timely plays by their defense,

One of the standouts from that defense is second-year safety Xavier McKinney. McKinney had his best game as a pro against Las Vegas. He had four tackles and two interceptions, one of which went for a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown.

"Thought their plan to come out and how they were able to move the ball- there were some things we had to adjust to as a team," said head coach Joe Judge about the Raiders' fast start. "I thought (defensive coordinator) Pat (Graham) and his staff did a nice job adjusting to what they were doing offensively."

McKinney was one of the main reasons the defense played so well. He was a significant factor in the run defense, coming up with seven tackles (four solos). He covered the intermediate routes well and did a good job of getting over the deep passes.

And he did all of this despite being absent from the facility for most of the week due to COVID protocols stemming from his producing a false positive COVID test.

“He pulled a Ferris Bueller this week, didn’t have to show up for work, and had a career type of game,” Judge joked. “He did a good job staying prepared.

That preparation showed on his first interception was on third down, and the Raiders were running a fade-out concept with Hunter Renfrow (Carr’s favorite third-down target) in the slot. Renfrow ran a familiar 10-yard speed out, but Carr did not lead him with the pass and instead tried to put it on the receiver's body, allowing McKinney to undercut the route, intercept the ball, and race for the touchdown.

The key to the play was his reaction to the move by Renfrow before breaking his route to the outside. Because McKinney didn’t fall for the inside move, he was a step closer than most are in the position. McKinney credited trusting his eyes on the interception.

“I just read the quarterback. I felt Renfrow going out and I was kinda just all eyes on the quarterback the whole time. He was looking it down, so just trust my instincts and I went, and I made the play,” McKinney said.

On the second interception, McKinney showed his ability to diagnose the pass and recall information from earlier in the game. The Raiders went with a double move on cornerback James Bradberry.

It was a play they ran earlier in the game. While they were able to fool Bradberry on it, they were not so fortunate with McKinney, who raced over the top and intercepted the ball.

“We were in cover three, they ran a double move,” Bradberry recalled when asked about the play. “I was beat on the double move and Zay saved my life, so shout out to Zay.”

For McKinney, he knew he would have another opportunity at the ball.

“I actually told Brad earlier in the game, they did the same thing and I broke on it. They actually threw a back shoulder,” McKinney recalled the previous time they ran that double move. “I told him, I said ‘if they do that again, I’m going to beat it and I’m going to pick it.”

McKinney has hit the ground running in his second season after his rookie campaign was marked with hope only to be interrupted by injury.

He has four interceptions on the season and seven pass deflections to go with his 46 tackles. He’s been asked to assume more of a role similar to what he filled at Alabama, a playmaker. You can find him roaming throughout the defense, and he has been a handful for offenses all season.

‘Yeah, A touchdown,” McKinney said when asked about what he was thinking when he intercepted Carr the first time. “My mentality every time I get the ball is to get yards and to try and make a play, make a touchdown for our team.”

