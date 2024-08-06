Giants Announce 2024 Uniform Schedule
The New York Giants have announced their 2024 uniform schedule.
The team will wear their Century Red uniforms for their Week 1 regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on September 8.
That will be the only game the Giants will be in their throwback uniforms, which were specifically designed to celebrate the team’s 100th anniversary this year.
In Week 9 (November 3) against the Washington Commanders, they will don their legacy uniforms from the 1980s/early 1990s, featuring the old GIANTS logo on the helmet.
The Giants will then go back to their current home and road uniforms for their remaining games
They will be in their blue jerseys on September 22 (at Cleveland), September 26 (Dallas), October 13 (Cincinnati), October 20 (Philadelphia), November 24 (Tampa Bay), December 8 (New Orleans), December 15 (Baltimore) and their Week17 game against the Colts, which will be played either on December 28 or 29.
The Giants will wear their white jerseys on September 15 (at Washington), October 6 (at Seattle), October 28 (at Pittsburgh), November 10 (at Carolina, Munich, Germany), November 28 (at Dallas, Thanksgiving Day),, December 22 (at Atlanta), and in their Week 18 finale at Philadelphia, the date of which is still to be determined.