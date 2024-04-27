Giants Draft Defensive 'Continuity Creators' on Day 2
No need to get defensive? Don't tell the New York Giants.
After grabbing headlines with its premiere selection of big-play creator Malik Nabers on opening night, Big Blue joined the Detroit defensive craze that took over day two of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Giants' second-round pick was delayed thanks to the Brian Burns deal in which the Giants traded away their original (and higher of two) second-round picks. Still, their patience paid off in the form of Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin with the 47th overall selection thanks to the pick acquired from Seattle in the Leonard Williams deal. New York then used its regularly scheduled third-round choice to Kentucky cornerback Andru Phillips at No. 70.
"I'd say that (defensive coordinator) Shane (Bowen) has done a really good job, along with the defensive staff, of identifying the players who fit what we want to do and communicating with (general manager) Joe (Schoen) and his staff," head coach Brian Daboll said after Day 2 concluded.
"They have done a great job of putting people out there that we think can help us on both sides of the ball."
Nubin was one of 14 defenders taken within the second round's first 18 announcements, a batch headlined by division rival Philadelphia's trade to select Iowa secondary standout Cooper DeJean at No. 40. No quarterbacks were selected in the middle two rounds after six heard their names called within the first dozen Day 1 picks.
Though questions that Nabers only begins to solve still pepper the Giants' offense, Schoen was pleased to add two more newcomers on what will become multi-year deals once rookie contracts are settled.
"I know the players that are under contract for more than one year. So again, Dexter (Lawrence) is under contract ... Burns is for five years. Kayvon (Thibodeaux) for three. (Bobby) Okereke for another three, Tae Banks for four, and we just got Nubin for four years. You've got a young core group of players that will be able to be together for (awhile)," Schoen said
"I know people want instant gratification," he continued. But it takes time to build this. Over time, you have guys who are able to create continuity because they play together year over year."
Friday's additions left their marks in varying ways: Nubin departs Minneapolis as the Gophers' all-time leader in interceptions (13 in five seasons), while Phillips had nary an aerial takeaway to his name, instead making a name for himself through physicality, athleticism, and even the occasional backfield invasion.
Despite Nubin's prolific career in the Big Ten, Daboll and Schoen seemed particularly impressed with his gritty intangibles, perfectly personified by his senior season. Nubin endured a knee injury requiring surgery, but he postponed the procedure until his final Gopher games had passed. He braved the pain to put up a career-best five interceptions and four pass breakups in 12 appearances.
"We were very fortunate to get Nubin there," Schoen said. "He had an injury. We went out to his pro day when he was healthy to see him out there. Losing (Xavier McKinney) in the off-season to get Nubin at that value, a guy with high character, leadership, smart, tough, and dependable, and then the 13 career interceptions (is huge).
"(He's) just a good football player--a culture changer at the University of Minnesota--and he's going to bring that mentality here," he added.
Whereas Nubin's "ball hawk" abilities make him a box score darling, things didn't come as easy for Phillips, a four-year man in Lexington. However, once New York management got a hold of his "sticky" game film, which showcased an ability to leave an impact in multiple areas, breaking beyond the stat sheet became an apparent necessity.
Schoen is already looking forward to watching Phillips in practice. His first NFL practice will likely be spent covering Wan'Dale Robinson in the slot.
"He's sticky. In terms of coverage, he's around the football a lot," Schoen said. Watching him down in the Senior Bowl on one-on-ones, he has a lot of traits, and those are things we are going to work on. He's in position, but he just has to finish better. But I like the athlete, like the kid—I look forward to him getting here.
"Told Wan'Dale, he's got to be ready for practice because Dru said he was going to be locking him up," . That will be good competition there," he added with a grin.
Competition was a heavy theme on Day 2 as teams hustled and jostled to move up the draft board in the wake of the defensive surge. New Orleans moved up to get Alabama standout Kool-Aid McKinstry immediately after the Eagles' DeJean gambit, while the Washington Commanders found Robinson coverage with Michigan champion Mike Sainristill arriving due to the aforementioned trade with the Eagles.
The night began with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers moving to pick up receivers (Keon Coleman and Ladd McConkey, respectively), while the New York Jets pulled the same tactic to get mid-major playmaker Malachi Corley at the top of the third.
Schoen said the Giants fielded several calls about draft real estate but remarked that landing Phillips in their regularly scheduled third-round slot made staying put worth it.
"There were enough players there that we liked," Schoen said. "We have needs throughout the draft, and we were able to get a corner in round three that works out about as well (as it can) in Phillips."
The 2024 draft will stage its final four rounds on Saturday in Detroit (noon ET, ABC/ESPN/NFL Network). The Giants hold three picks (Nos. 107, 166, 183) over the final hours.
