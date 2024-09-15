Giants Hold 12-9 Haltime Lead Over Commanders
The New York Giants hold a 12-9 halftime lead over the Washington Commanders in their Week 2 matchup at Northwest Stadium.
Washington finished the half with 185 net yards of offense and went five of nine on third down. But the Giants clamped down in the red zone, holding the Commanders to three field goals by Austin Siebert despite the Commanders converting two third-and-longs and one fourth-and-1 on their opening drive, which led to a 27-yard Commanders field goal.
The Giants, who finished with 153 net yards on offense in the first half, broke a streak of 27 games without a touchdown on the opening drive when running back Devin Singletary scored a 7-yard touchdown run, the ensuing PAT going wide right as the Giants took a 6-3 lead.
Washington went on to score on their next two drives, both field goals of 45 and 26 yards to give the Commanders the 9-6 lead.
But the Giants put together a nice, 10-play, 69-yard drive capped by a 4-yard touchdown catch by rookie receiver Malik Nabers, who caught three of five pass targets for 38 yards in the drive.
The two-yard attempt following Nabers’ touchdown was unsuccessful.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, coming off a disastrous opening-week game last week, went eight of 13 for 95 yards and one touchdown in the first half. Signletary s the rushing leader, with 35 yards on five carries. And Nabers leads the Giants receivers with five receptions out of eight pass targets for 73 yards and one touchdown.
On offense, rookie slot cornerback Andru Phillips was the Giants halftime leader with seven tackles. He also had one sack, one quarterback hit, and two tackles for loss.