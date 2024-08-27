Giants Host Former Jaguars CB Gregory Junior for A Visit
The New York Giants hosted cornerback Gregory Junior for a visit on Monday.
Junior entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, a pick the JAguars received from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 in exchange for quarterback GArner Minshew.
Junior appeared in 112 defensive and 110 special teams snaps in Jacksonville, logging 12 tackles and four stops in ten games with no starts over two seasons.
Junior landed on injured reserve as a rookie due to a hamstring strain suffered in Week 1.
In 2023 he had a strong training camp for the Jaguars, appearing in nine games and registering 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup.
He suffered a knee injury on August 6 this year, which led to his being waived/injured and eventually given an injury settlement.
Junior, 6-0 and 190 pounds played his college ball at Ouachita Baptist, becoming the school’s first player to be drafted by an NFL team.
The Giants are banged up at cornerback and have been trying to find healthy players to come in and help shore up the shaky depth at the position.