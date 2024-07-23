Giants Host Six Veterans on Eve of Training Camp Report Date
Ahead of their opening training camp on Tuesday for the entire team, the New York Giants held a workout Monday for six veteran players, one of whom was offensive lineman Greg Van Roten.
The others included quarterback QB Jarrett Guarantano and receivers Jakeem Grant, T.J. Luther, Byron Pringle, and Lincoln Victor.
Guarantano, from Lodi, New Jersey, where he played his high school ball at Bergen Catholic, went undrafted out of Washington State in 2022. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals, but after not making the 53-man roster, he was signed to the practice squad on September 7 that year. He was released by the Cardinals a month later.
Guarantano signed with the Broncos practice squad on December 5, 2022. He would finish that season on the active roster after being signed on December 20 but was waived before the start of training camp the following year.
This past spring was with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL, a team that eventually became the Roughnecks of the XFL. Guarantano, 6-3 and 219 pounds, has yet to appear in an NFL game.
Grant, also a return specialist, was originally a sixth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2016 out of Texas Tech. He spent a little over five seasons with the Dolphins, for whom he set three franchise records in his role as a punt returner: longest punt return (88 yards), three career punt returns for a touchdown, and five returns for a touchdown.
Grant was traded to the Chicago Bears midway through the 2021 season. The following year, he joined the Cleveland Browns but injured his Achilles during a training camp practice and missed the season. In 2023, Grant had a misfortune strike again when he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his knee during the preseason.
Grant has appeared in 81 games as a receiver with eight starts and has 100 receptions for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns. As a return specialist, he has 119 punt returns for 1,228 yards and four touchdowns and 110 kickoff returns for 2,699 yards with two touchdowns.
Luther was signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Gardner-Webb following the 2023 draft. After failing to make their 53-man roster out of training camp, the Patriots signed Luther to their practice squad. Luther remained with New England until June 6 of this year. Luther has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game.
Pringle played his college ball at Kansas State. After going undrafted in 2018, he signed with the Chiefs, with whom he was until 2021. He then spent one season with the Bears in 2022 and then with the Commanders last season. Pringle has 91 career receptions for 1,194 yards and nine touchdowns.
As a return specialist, the 6-1 203-pound Pringle also has 46 kickoff returns for 1,237 yards and a long of 102 yards for a touchdown.
Victor went undrafted this year out of Washington State. He was with the Broncos earlier this year, having signed with them right after the draft, but was waived three days later.
The emphasis on receivers with return experience leaves one to wonder if Gunner Olszewski, last year’s punt returner who suffered an ankle injury this past spring, might not be ready for the start of camp.