Giants’ Isaiah Simmons Baffled By Lack of Deployment Against Vikings
New York Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons said he was frustrated by his lack of defensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
“It’s new to me,” Simmons told reporters Wednesday. “It’s frustrating, just like with that being my first time dealing with that. I think that’s the first time in my life not being in a defensive game plan. It was a little frustrating. Ultimately, I’m just trying to trust the process. Hopefully, they know what they’re doing more than I think I know what I’m doing.”
Simmons was acquired from the Arizona Cardinals last summer for a seventh-round draft pick. This past offseason, he re-upped with the Giants on a one-year deal, working in various roles, including the “money” role in Shane Bowen’s defense.
On Sunday, Simmons was surprised and left out of the Giants' defensive game plan without any advance explanation from head coach Brian Daboll or Bowen. The coaches decided to go with safety Dane Belton in the “money role.”
“I don’t know why — I wish I knew, but I don’t,” Simmons said of the development. “I was pretty shocked. I thought I had one of the better camps of my career. I was really excited about this year. It’s also a long season, but it was shocking.”
Simmons signed a one-year contract this past offseason to return to the Giants and was projected to have a big role on the defense’s sub-packages. While he could still see snaps in the coming weeks, Simmons will look to channel his frustrations from being left out last week into showing the coaches he can be an asset.
“I feel like there’s a lot of different ways I can help the guys,” he said. “Not being in the game plan is frustrating, but I’m controlling what I can control right now.”