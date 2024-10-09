Giants LB Isaiah Simmons Named Week 5 NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
New York Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who came up with a clutch blocked field goal in the team’s 29-20 Week 5 win against Seattle, has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Simmons’s huge play game with 1:05 remaining in the fourth quarter during the game. The block came as the Seahawks attempted a game-tying field goal that, had it been successful, would have sent the game into overtime.
Instead, the block, which came when Simmons jumped through a gap, carefully avoided touching any Seattle players and knocked down Jason Myers’ 47-yard attempt. The loose ball was then scooped up by receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who returned it 60 yards for a touchdown that gave the Giants some breathing room.
Simmons also recorded a special teams tackle, the only player in the NFL to do that and block a field goal.
This is the first career “Special Teams Player of the Week” award for Simmons, who is now the fourth Giants non-kicker/punter to earn the honor in the past ten seasons. Simmons is also the sixth non-kicker/punter who played his college ball at Clemson to win “Special Teams Player of the Week.”