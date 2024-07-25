Giants OL Jermaine Eluemunor Sore But Able to Practice
New York Giants fans can breathe a sigh of relief after free agent signing Jermaine Eluemunor has avoided serious injury.
Head coach Brian Daboll said on Thursday morning that Eluemunor is sore and will participate in individual drills but not team drills.
Eluemunor left practice early on Wednesday after colliding with Dexter Lawrence during team drills.
Eluemunor would walk off under his own power and wave off the medical cart but not return to practice.
Eluemunor signed a two-year contract worth $14,000,000 this past offseason after spending the last three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The expectation is that Eluemunor will start the season at left guard if Evan Neal is healthy enough to return at right tackle.
For the time being, Eluemunor is practicing at right tackle with veteran free agent signing Aaron Stinnie starting at left guard.