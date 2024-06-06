Giants Rookies Attend Yankees Game on Rookie Class Outing (See it!)
The New York Giants' Class of 2024 was in the house last night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx to watch the American League East-leading Yankees take down the Minnesota Twins.
The outing, which also gave the rookies a chance to get on the field, included a tour of the rich history of both Yankee Stadium and the history of one of Major League Baseball's most decorated franchises.
The Giants typically schedule mini outings for their rookie class to help the players get acclimated to the area. Prior outings for their draft classes have included trips to Citi Field to see the New York Mets, and Madison Square Garden to catch either a Rangers hockey game or a Knicks basketball game.
The Giants players, who are currently wrapping up OTAs, had Wednesday off. The rookies got to sit in luxury seats to watch the Yankees, who beat the Twins 9-5 after jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.