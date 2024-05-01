Giants Sign Veteran Defensive Back David Long
The New York Giants finally found a veteran cornerback to add to a relatively young room, signing six-year veteran David Long Jr.
Long, 5-11 and 196 pounds, was originally a third-round draft choice by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. After four seasons with the Rams, the man nicknamed "The Hawk" made stops with the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, and Green Bay Packers during the 2023 season. He appeared in three games for the Panthers, three for the Packers, and eight for the Raiders.
Long has appeared in 66 regular-season games with 12 starts. He's posted 97 tackles, eight passes defensed, and an interception.
Long, part of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI team, played his college ball at Michigan, where he started 26 out of 30 games for the Wolverines.
Long joins a relatively young cornerbacks room headed by Deonte Banks, last year's first-round draft pick who earned a starting role. Long's competition for the CB2 starting role will include Nick McCloud and Tre Hawkins III.
