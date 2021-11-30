Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Giants Activate Logan Ryan from COVID List, Place Darnay Holmes on IR
Giants Activate Logan Ryan from COVID List, Place Darnay Holmes on IR

The Giants just can't get healthy.
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Giants just can't get healthy.

Giants safety Logan Ryan, who missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID-19, has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

To make room for Ryan on the roster, the team placed second-year cornerback Darnay Holmes on injured reserve with a rib injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Eagles.

One of the team’s defensive captains, Ryan saw his team-leading streak of 24 consecutive starts snapped two weeks ago when he tested positive for COVID-19. He was also the defense's leader with 72 tackles (47 solo) before being knocked out of action. 

