Giants Activate Logan Ryan from COVID List, Place Darnay Holmes on IR

Giants safety Logan Ryan, who missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID-19, has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

To make room for Ryan on the roster, the team placed second-year cornerback Darnay Holmes on injured reserve with a rib injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Eagles.

One of the team’s defensive captains, Ryan saw his team-leading streak of 24 consecutive starts snapped two weeks ago when he tested positive for COVID-19. He was also the defense's leader with 72 tackles (47 solo) before being knocked out of action.

Julian Love had been filling in for Ryan on defense. But Love won't have to worry about a reduction in his game snaps with Holmes landing on injured reserve with a rib injury, as the versatile Love can also fill in at slot cornerback.

Holmes was injured after intercepting Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts last week. Holmes has played in 11 games with four starts this season and has 29 tackles (20 solo).

