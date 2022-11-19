Giants Activate Shane Lemieux from IR
As anticipated, the New York Giants activated offensive lineman Shane Lemieux from the injured reserve list.
Lemieux, a third-year pro, had been on injured reserve since Week 1 with a foot and a toe injury that required surgery. The Giants had penciled him in to be their starting left guard this year, but the injury forced them to find a solution that included a rotation between Ben Bredeson and rookie Joshua Ezeudu before settling on Bredeson.
Bredeson ended up spraining his knee and landing on injured reserve during the Giants' Week 7 game against the Jaguars. Ezeudu was left to man the left guard spot but now will take a back seat to Lemieux, who is expected to move to the starting lineup while the rookie deals with a neck injury.
With Lemieux's addition to the 53-man roster, the Giants now have a full house for the first time in weeks.
The Giants also announced that they elevated tight end Lawrence Cager from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Cager has been filling in for rookie Daniel Bellinger, who has been sidelined since suffering an eye injury in a Week 7 win against the Jaguars.
