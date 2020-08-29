Giants Add Cornerback Depth; Waive Javon Leake and Christian Angulo

The Giants signed veteran defensive backs KeiVarae Russell and Brandon Williams on Saturday. To make room for the two new cornerbacks, they waived two undrafted free agents, including cornerback Christian Angulo and, somewhat of a surprising move, running back Javon Leake.

Russell was drafted in the third round by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 out of Notre Dame but was waived in September of that year.

He then went on to play in 20 games with one start for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2016-18 before spending the 2019 season on the Los Angeles' Chargers practice squad.

Russell has one career interception and two pass breakups.

Williams, a third-round draft pick in 2016 by the Cardinals, played in 45 games with three starts for Arizona from 2016-18.

Injuries kept Williams, who in the 2019 off-season was revealed to have had back surgery, out all of the 2019 season. He's appeared in five games for Arizona in three seasons, with three passes defended and 38 tackles.

Angulo, an undrafted free agent out of Hampton, was in contention to potentially earn a roster spot in a thin cornerback corps but didn't do enough to stand out at camp.

Meanwhile, Leake, an undrafted free agent out of Maryland, did make a handful of solid runs in each of the Giants' first two scrimmages and showed ability as a return man.

In retrospect, the handwriting might have been on the wall for Leake when the Giants signed free agent Tavien Feaster two days ago. Between that and Wayne Gallman's strong showing Friday night, the Giants might have felt more at ease with exposing Leake to waivers.