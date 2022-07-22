Giants Add Defensive Back Gavin Heslop to Training Camp Roster

The New York Giants tweaked their 90-man training camp roster, adding defensive back Gavin Heslop to the team.

Heslop, 6-foot and 197 pounds, appeared in three games last season for the Seahawks. He participated in four defensive snaps and 30 special teams snaps and had one special teams tackle (vs. the Texans).

Heslop originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie in 2020 and spent almost that entire season on the team’s practice squad. He was a standard practice squad elevation for one game that season (at Miami on October 4) but did not play.

Heslop suffered a broken leg on December 12, 2021, in a game against the Texans in the final minute of the game when given his first career regular-season defensive snaps. He underwent successful surgery to repair the leg and was placed on injured reserve on December 15.

Heslop played his college ball at Stony Brook University, where he started 37 consecutive games and recorded 138 total tackles, with 21.0 tackles for loss and a pair of fumble returns for touchdowns.

Named a captain in his senior campaign (2019), Heslop earned third-team All-CAA Football honors for having recorded 52 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two blocked kicks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown).

To make room for Heslop, the Giants terminated the contract of offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, who had a non-football injury. Cunningham started his short Giants tenure with the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster on October 10.

He played in 12 games as a reserve lineman (113 snaps) and on special teams (34), his most significant action coming on December 26 against the Eagles when he stepped in for right tackle Matt Peart after Peart suffered a knee injury in the first quarter.

