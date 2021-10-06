October 6, 2021
Publish date:

Giants Add Former Packers DB Ka’dar Hollmann to Practice Squad

New York continues to shuffle its practice squad, dropping two and adding another defensive back.
Author:

The Giants made a practice squad swap Tuesday, terminating the contracts of offensive lineman Sam Jones and defensive back Steven Parker and adding former Green Bay Packers Ka’dar Hollmann.

Hollmann was drafted in the sixth round o the 2019 draft by the Packers. He appeared in 18 games with one start in two seasons and recorded ten tackles and three pass breakups for Green Bay last season.

Hollmann was traded to the Texans this summer, but his stay was short-lived. He spent three weeks on the Saints practice squad but was released last week.  

Hollmann is a graduate of Burlington (New Jersey) Township High School. The 6'0, 196-pound defensive back played his college ball at Toledo. 

Speaking of the practice squad, the Giants are protecting the same four players--OT Korey Cunningham, C Jonotthan Harrison, DT David Moa, and WR Dante Pettis--as they did last week. 

Harrison was elevated to the 53-man roster last week.

