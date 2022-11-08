Giants Add Former Ravens Defensive Lineman to Practice Squad

The Giants tweaked their practice squad Tuesday, releasing defensive back Olaijah Griffin and signing defensive tackle Aaron Crawford.

The Giants depth on the defensive line took a hit Monday when the team had to place defensive lineman Nicholas Williams on injured reserve with a biceps injury suffered in the Week 8 loss to the Seahawks.

Before this signing, the Giants had one other healthy defensive lineman on their practice squad in reserve: Ryder Anderson, who has been with the team since the spring. (Henry Mondeaux has been recovering from a sprained ankle.)

The 6-foot-1, 315-pound Crawford started his career with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie out of North Carolina in 2020, playing for Wink Martindale, the current Giants defensive coordinator, at the time. Crawford appeared in just one NFL game in his rookie campaign. The Ravens released him at the start of this season.

Griffin was claimed off waivers from the Bills in August. With the Giants getting healthier at cornerback--they started the 21-day window on Rodarius Williams, who was placed on IR at the start of the season with a knee issue--they swapped out the excess depth for an area of need.

