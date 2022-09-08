Giants Add Roy Mbaeteka to Practice Squad

The New York Giants have signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad.

Mbaeteka, 6-foot-9 and 320 pounds, is a native of Nigeria who was discovered and mentored by former Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora, who is part of the league's international office in scouting and recruiting players.

Mbaeteka, who had very little prior football experience before joining the Giants in the off-season, was with the team in training camp. He has impressive size, including a long wingspan, but he was largely thought to be a raw prospect in terms of his technique.

Mbaeteka played in 39 offensive snaps this preseason for the Giants, all at left tackle. In 29 pass block snaps, he allowed four pressures.

Mbaeteka takes the vacancy that developed after the New Orleans Saints signed guard Wyatt Davis off the Giants practice squad. Davis was one of four third-round picks by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 that did not make the final cut to the Vikings' 53-man roster and was signed to the Giants practice squad after he cleared waivers.

