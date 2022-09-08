Skip to main content

Giants Add Roy Mbaeteka to Practice Squad

Roy Mbaeteka, the promising young offensive tackle discovered via Osi Umenyiora's Uprise Program, will continue his NFL journey with the Giants.

The New York Giants have signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad.

Mbaeteka, 6-foot-9 and 320 pounds, is a native of Nigeria who was discovered and mentored by former Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora, who is part of the league's international office in scouting and recruiting players.

Mbaeteka, who had very little prior football experience before joining the Giants in the off-season, was with the team in training camp. He has impressive size, including a long wingspan, but he was largely thought to be a raw prospect in terms of his technique.

Mbaeteka played in 39 offensive snaps this preseason for the Giants, all at left tackle. In 29 pass block snaps, he allowed four pressures.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Aug 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee; Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) runs through pass rush drills during a training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 1: First Look at Titans’ Defense

Brandon Olsen has all the details on what makes the Tennessee Titans so hard to play against.

By Brandon Olsen
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka talks to reporters before organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

Mike Kafka Embraces “Special Opportunity” to Call Plays for Giants

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will begin his first NFL season calling plays this Sunday when the Giants visit the Tennessee Titans.

By Patricia Traina
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs through drills during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Play
News

Giants Calling All Hands on Deck to Stop Titans RB Derrick Henry

Slowing down Titans running back Derrick Henry will be a major key for the New York Giants in the Week 1 regular-season opener.

By Patricia Traina

Mbaeteka takes the vacancy that developed after the New Orleans Saints signed guard Wyatt Davis off the Giants practice squad. Davis was one of four third-round picks by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 that did not make the final cut to the Vikings' 53-man roster and was signed to the Giants practice squad after he cleared waivers.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Aug 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee; Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) runs through pass rush drills during a training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 1: First Look at Titans’ Defense

By Brandon Olsen
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka talks to reporters before organized team activities (OTAs) at the training center in East Rutherford on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Big Blue+

Mike Kafka Embraces “Special Opportunity” to Call Plays for Giants

By Patricia Traina
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs through drills during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Giants Calling All Hands on Deck to Stop Titans RB Derrick Henry

By Patricia Traina
Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
News

Giants List Four on Opening Injury Report

By Patricia Traina
Tennessee titans helmet
Game Day

New York Giants Week 1: First Look at Titans’ Offense

By Stephen Lebitsch
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
News

Darius Slayton Takes Significant Pay Cut to Remain with Giants

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and head coach Brian Daboll on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Big Blue+

Will Third NFL Head Coach Be the Charm for Giants' QB Daniel Jones?

By Patricia Traina
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Big Blue+

Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Focused on Week 1

By Patricia Traina