Giants Add Sean Chandler to Practice Squad

The Giants signed defensive back Sean Chandler to their practice squad.

Chandler initially landed on the team's 53-man roster after the first wave of roster cuts on Saturday but was waived Sunday to make room for the team's waiver claims, one of whom was defensive back Adrian Colbert, released by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chandler, an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2018, has played in 29 games for the Giants over the last two years. He has been predominantly a special teams player but did play regular defensive snaps in the final nine games of 2018 and two games last year.

Chandler has 22 career tackles with one sack, and one pass defended in his career, but only recorded seven tackles in 13 games last year.

Chandler grew up in Camden, New Jersey, and spent much of his young life living in different homeless shelters and has the grit and perseverance to overcome setbacks. He originally signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2018.