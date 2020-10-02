SI.com
Giants Add Sean Chandler to the Roster

Jackson Thompson

With the Giants ailing at safety--Jabrill Peppers has been declared out of Sunday's game with an ankle injury and Julian Love was limited all week with a knee and ankle ailment which earned him a "questionable" designation on the final injury report--the team promoted Sean Chandler from its practice squad.

To make room for Chandler, the Giants waived tight end Eric Tomlinson from the roster.

Chandler, a Camden, New Jersey native who went undrafted out of Temple in 2018, has played in 31 games for the Giants since coming into the NFL.

He has been predominantly a special teamer but has also seen considerable time on defense, racking up 26 tackles, two forced fumbles, one sack, and one pass defended.

With Peppers out and Love limited, Chandler could see a significant number of snaps on defense against the Los Angeles Rams. Chandler's most significant defensive role to date was in Week 17 of 2018 against the Dallas Cowboys when he played 57% of defensive snaps, racking up five tackles and his lone career pass defended.

As a converted cornerback at 5’10” and 203 pounds, Chandler fits the physical mold of an NFL safety but doesn't have ideal speed for an NFL defensive back though his versatility helps him make up for that.

Chandler, who was already promoted twice from the practice squad this season, might also help on special teams, perhaps even as a punt returner. He returned 24 punts for an average of 11.2 yards per return during his college career at Temple.

Tomlinson, an undrafted free agent out of UTEP in 2015 who is in his second stint with the Giants, is expected to be re-signed to the practice squad if he clears waivers. He was active for the Giants' Week 1 game against the Steelers but has been inactive since.

