Giants Add Two More to Reserve/COVID-19 List

Patricia Traina

The Giants announced they have placed punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The moves come a day after the team confirmed they had a player test positive for the virus, that player turning out to be kicker Graham Gano.

The fallout doesn't come as unexpected, given how much time the three specialists spend together.

However, it doesn't mean that Dixon and Kreiter have tested positive for the virus, as players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list can also be for those exposed to anyone who tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this week, the Giants signed kicker/punter Ryan Santoso from their practice squad to serve in the event Gano isn't ready by the time the Giants next take the field on November 29 against the Bengals.

The Giants haven't listed a backup center to Kreiter on any of their unofficial depth charts, but it's unlikely they'd want Nick Gates, who's still learning the center position, to handle those duties. 

However, they do have Carson Tinker on their practice squad in case they need a replacement for Kreiter.

