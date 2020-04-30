Giants Add Two More Undrafted Free Agents; Trim One

The Giants added two more undrafted free agents, tight end Rysen John from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada and defensive end/outside linebacker Dana Levine of Temple, to their 90-man training camp roster.

John, 6-7, 237 pounds, was originally a receiver, playing in 25 games and catching 112 passes for 1,675 yards and 19 touchdowns. In 2019, he was selected first-team All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference after catching 53 passes for 861 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the league in all three categories.

Named after former NFL receiver Andre Rison, John was selected the team MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. John will try to make it in the NFL as a tight end given his size and skillset.

Levine, 6-4, 235 pounds, played his college ball at Temple. In four seasons, he lined up for 39 games, mostly at defensive end. His career totals included 91 tackles (52 solo), 18.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

As a senior in 2019, he had career highs of 11 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks among his 32 tackles (19 solo).

The Giants, who are now at 90-men for training camp, released defensive end Kevin Wilkins to make room for the new signings.