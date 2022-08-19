Skip to main content

New York Giants Add Two to Banged-up Offensive Line

Desperate times call for desperate measures as the Giants' offensive line continues to take hits to its depth.

The New York Giants offensive line has been so decimated by injuries of late that the team held a 7 a.m. workout Friday morning to find guys to help get them through the rest of the preseason.

New York re-signed interior offensive lineman Josh Rivas to the roster and Chris Owens. The Giants waived receiver Keeland Doss and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton to make room for the two additions.

Owens, an undrafted rookie out of Alabama who the Steelers recently released, is 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds. The versatile Owens played multiple positions across the Alabama offensive line during his career, starting 20 games, including 12 games at right tackle and one at center in 2021.

Rivas, 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds, was originally signed as a rookie free agent by the Giants on May 12, 2022. He played in 46 games with 23 starts at guard in four seasons at Kansas State, where he was selected honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2021 after not allowing a sack among his 362 pass blocking reps.

Among the offensive linemen not expected to play Sunday when the Giants host the Bengals are Jamil Douglas (ankle), Ben Bredeson (arm), tackle Garrett McGhin (unknown), center Jon Feliciano (unknown), guard Joshua Ezeudu (unknown), guard Marcus McKethan (ACL), and guard Shane Lemieux (toe/foot). The Giants still have two offensive linemen--Nick Gates (leg) and Matt Peart (ACL)--on the PUP list.

Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that Max Garcia would get the start at center Sunday.

