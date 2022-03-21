Giants Add Veteran Defensive Lineman Jihad Ward via Free Agency

Jihad Ward, who was with Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale in 2019 and 2020, reunites with him on the Giants.

The Giants defense gets its first unrestricted free agent signing of the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll era, and it’s a name with whom new defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale is familiar.

Defensive end Jihad Ward, who was with the Ravens and Martindale for part of 2019 and 2020, reunites with Martindale on the Giants. A second-round pick by the Raiders in 2016 (No. 44 overall), Ward also played for the Colts and, most recently, the Jaguars, for whom he was with last season.

Ward, 6-foot-5, 287 pounds, has appeared in 68 career games with 15 starts and has logged ten sacks, 37 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for a loss, and three fumble recoveries. As a rookie for the Raiders, he posted a career-high 30 tackles, one fumble recovery, and ten quarterback hits in his rookie campaign while playing both defensive end and defensive tackle.

In reuniting with Martindale, whom Ward called “a great coach,” the defender was confident that he would continue his development as a defender. Ward appeared in 21 regular-season games and recorded four sacks in his previous stint with Martindale's defense. In 2020, he was part of a Ravens defense that finished second in both points allowed and third-down efficiency.

Ward is a Philadelphia native.

