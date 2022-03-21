Giants Add Veteran Defensive Lineman Jihad Ward via Free Agency
The Giants defense gets its first unrestricted free agent signing of the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll era, and it’s a name with whom new defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale is familiar.
Defensive end Jihad Ward, who was with the Ravens and Martindale for part of 2019 and 2020, reunites with Martindale on the Giants. A second-round pick by the Raiders in 2016 (No. 44 overall), Ward also played for the Colts and, most recently, the Jaguars, for whom he was with last season.
The Latest from Giants Country
Ward, 6-foot-5, 287 pounds, has appeared in 68 career games with 15 starts and has logged ten sacks, 37 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for a loss, and three fumble recoveries. As a rookie for the Raiders, he posted a career-high 30 tackles, one fumble recovery, and ten quarterback hits in his rookie campaign while playing both defensive end and defensive tackle.
Giants Sign Veteran Running Back Matt Breida
The Giants add some veteran presence and speed to their offensive backfield.
Giants 3-Round Mock Draft After Free Agency First Wave
The Giants weren't major players in the first wave of free agency, but still they came up with a few moves that may have offered some insight into the team's thinking for the draft.
Peter King Believes Giants Could Trade One of First-Round Picks in Upcoming Draft
NBC Sports columnist Peter King doesn't think the Giants will keep both of their first-round picks in next month's draft. We agree, and we explain why trading one of the two picks would benefit the team in the long-run.
In reuniting with Martindale, whom Ward called “a great coach,” the defender was confident that he would continue his development as a defender. Ward appeared in 21 regular-season games and recorded four sacks in his previous stint with Martindale's defense. In 2020, he was part of a Ravens defense that finished second in both points allowed and third-down efficiency.
Ward is a Philadelphia native.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums