Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Giants Add Veteran Defensive Lineman Jihad Ward via Free Agency

Jihad Ward, who was with Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale in 2019 and 2020, reunites with him on the Giants.

The Giants defense gets its first unrestricted free agent signing of the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll era, and it’s a name with whom new defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale is familiar.

Defensive end Jihad Ward, who was with the Ravens and Martindale for part of 2019 and 2020, reunites with Martindale on the Giants. A second-round pick by the Raiders in 2016 (No. 44 overall), Ward also played for the Colts and, most recently, the Jaguars, for whom he was with last season.

The Latest from Giants Country

Bills running back Matt Breida finds running room against the Patriots.

Giants Sign Veteran Running Back Matt Breida

1 / 6

Ward, 6-foot-5, 287 pounds, has appeared in 68 career games with 15 starts and has logged ten sacks, 37 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for a loss, and three fumble recoveries. As a rookie for the Raiders, he posted a career-high 30 tackles, one fumble recovery, and ten quarterback hits in his rookie campaign while playing both defensive end and defensive tackle.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Bills running back Matt Breida finds running room against the Patriots.
Play
Transactions

Giants Sign Veteran Running Back Matt Breida

The Giants add some veteran presence and speed to their offensive backfield.

By Patricia Traina1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Draft logo - no date
Play
Draft

Giants 3-Round Mock Draft After Free Agency First Wave

The Giants weren't major players in the first wave of free agency, but still they came up with a few moves that may have offered some insight into the team's thinking for the draft.

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Sep 5, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; American sportswriter Peter King walks off the field following the game between the Baltimore Ravens against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Ravens 49-27.
Play
Big Blue+

Peter King Believes Giants Could Trade One of First-Round Picks in Upcoming Draft

NBC Sports columnist Peter King doesn't think the Giants will keep both of their first-round picks in next month's draft. We agree, and we explain why trading one of the two picks would benefit the team in the long-run.

By Patricia Traina3 hours ago
3 hours ago

In reuniting with Martindale, whom Ward called “a great coach,” the defender was confident that he would continue his development as a defender. Ward appeared in 21 regular-season games and recorded four sacks in his previous stint with Martindale's defense. In 2020, he was part of a Ravens defense that finished second in both points allowed and third-down efficiency.

Ward is a Philadelphia native.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Bills running back Matt Breida finds running room against the Patriots.
Transactions

Giants Sign Veteran Running Back Matt Breida

By Patricia Traina1 hour ago
Draft logo - no date
Draft

Giants 3-Round Mock Draft After Free Agency First Wave

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
Sep 5, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; American sportswriter Peter King walks off the field following the game between the Baltimore Ravens against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Ravens 49-27.
Big Blue+

Peter King Believes Giants Could Trade One of First-Round Picks in Upcoming Draft

By Patricia Traina3 hours ago
Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
News

Lorenzo Carter Posts Farewell Message to Giants; Headed to Atlanta Falcons

By Patricia Traina4 hours ago
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

By Nick Falato5 hours ago
Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

By Nick FalatoMar 20, 2022
Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) catches the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField.
Big Blue+

What Does Tight End Ricky Seals-Jones Bring to Giants Offense?

By Gene ClemonsMar 19, 2022
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The Post Free Agency First Wave Edition

By Patricia TrainaMar 19, 2022