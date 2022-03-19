Giants Adding Veteran Guard Jamil Douglas

The Giants add another veteran offensive lineman to their team with prior ties to Buffalo.

The Giants have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran interior offensive lineman Jamil Douglas.

Douglas, 6-4 and 310 pounds, was originally a fourth-round selection by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie, making six starts and playing in 50 percent of the Dolphins' offensive snaps.

He went on to play in 50 regular-season games with 11 starts for Miami, Tennessee, Buffalo, and Washington, and four postseason games with the Titans.

The 30-year-old Douglas, who, along with new teammates Jon Feliciano and Mark Glowinski, took part in the 2015 East-West Shrine Bowl, reportedly signed a one-year deal. He has made eight starts at right guard and three at center. He spent part of last season with the Bills before moving on to Washington.

While with Buffalo, Douglas was coached by current Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and current head coach Brian Daboll, who was Buffalo's offensive coordinator.

