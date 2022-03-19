Giants Adding Veteran Guard Jamil Douglas
The Giants have reportedly agreed to terms with veteran interior offensive lineman Jamil Douglas.
Douglas, 6-4 and 310 pounds, was originally a fourth-round selection by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie, making six starts and playing in 50 percent of the Dolphins' offensive snaps.
He went on to play in 50 regular-season games with 11 starts for Miami, Tennessee, Buffalo, and Washington, and four postseason games with the Titans.
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Christian Harris, Alabama
Christian Harris was highly productive for the Crimson Tide. What type of skill set does he have to offer an NFL team?
What QB Tyrod Taylor Can Bring to Giants' Offense
Coach Gene Clemons breaks down the strengths and weaknesses in new backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor's game.
New Giants Tight End Ricky Seals-Jones Hopes to Put Down Roots in New York
Ricky Seals-Jones believes he can be a complete tight end for the Giants as he looks to put down roots in New York.
The 30-year-old Douglas, who, along with new teammates Jon Feliciano and Mark Glowinski, took part in the 2015 East-West Shrine Bowl, reportedly signed a one-year deal. He has made eight starts at right guard and three at center. He spent part of last season with the Bills before moving on to Washington.
While with Buffalo, Douglas was coached by current Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and current head coach Brian Daboll, who was Buffalo's offensive coordinator.
Douglas's deal is for one year.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums