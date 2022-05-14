Skip to main content

Giants Agree to Terms with Both First-round Draft Picks

New York now has agreed to terms or signed six of their 11-member draft class.

The Giants have agreed to terms with edge Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal, their first-round picks this year, to their rookie deals.

Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in the draft chosen out of Oregon, signed for four years and $31.5 million fully guaranteed with a $19.9 million signing bonus. Neal, chosen two spots later out of Alabama, agreed to a four-year deal worth $24.5 million with a $15 million signing bonus.

As first-round picks, both players have a fifth-year option that the Giants must decide whether to pick up after the third year of their respective contracts.  

According to Over the Cap, Thibodeaux's first-year cap hit will be $6.582 million and Neal's $5.13 million. 

On Friday, the Giants agreed to terms with fifth-rounders D.J. Davidson, linebacker Micah McFadden, offensive lineman Marcus McKethan, and linebacker Darrian Beavers, their sixth-rounder, on their rookie deals.

The first-year cap hits on those deals total $3,118,217, and break down as follows: McFadden, $793,926; Davidson, $793,530; McKethan, $774,127; and Beavers, $756,634.

By rule, only the first year of the prorated signing bonus for McFadden, Davidson, Mckethan, and Beavers will count against the Giants' cap, as all four players total cap hit puts them outside of the Top 51.

However, the first-year cap hits for Thibodeaux and Neal will put them in the Top 51 for the Giants, who at one point were estimated to have $14,891,885 after cutting cornerback James Bradberry.

