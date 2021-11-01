Giants Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Week 8 Game vs. Chiefs

Carter Coughlin goes to IR; Benardrick McKinney elevated off the practice squad.

The New York Giants made a series of roster moves before their Monday night game against the Chiefs.

The team placed inside linebacker Carter Coughlin (ankle) on injured reserve. Coughlin was injured last week in practice.

They have also activated cornerback Aaron Robinson from the PUP list, adding him to the 53-man roster.

Robinson has been unable to practice with the team dating back to the summer when he underwent core-muscle surgery. It is unknown if Robinson will be active for this evening's game.

New York signed defensive back Steven Parker, who started four games for Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham when they were both in Miami, to the 53-man roster from their practice squad. Their two standard elevations are a pair of linebackers, outside linebacker Trent Harris and inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney.

Harris, a third-year pro, will make his 2021 debut if he is in uniform tonight after spending the season's first seven weeks on the practice squad.

In his first season with the Giants last year, he played in four games with two starts and was credited with five tackles (one solo), a half-sack, and one quarterback hit. He reinforces the edge where the Giants will be without Lorenzo Carter this week.

McKinney, who played well for the Giants last week, will provide added reinforcement at the inside linebacker spot.

In his Giants debut last week, the 2018 Pro Bowl linebacker posted two solo tackles.

