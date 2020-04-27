GiantsCountry
Giants Awarded One of Four International Players for the 2020 Season

Patricia Traina

The Giants will be one of four teams permitted to carry an additional overseas player on their practice squad in 2020 as part of the International Player Pathway program.

The Giants were awarded Austrian native Sandro Platzgummer, a running back. Platzgummer participated in youth football leagues while growing up in Austria, and represented his country on their U19 team and competed on the senior team in the 2018 European Championships. 

In 2019, Platzgummer played running back for the Swarco Raiders Tirol of the Austrian Football League, accumulating almost 1,000 total rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Each of the NFC East teams were chosen to participate in this year's program. Under the program guidelines, they will be allowed to carry these overseas players on their roster until the end of training camp. 

After that, the players are eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, granting the team an extra practice squad member that is ineligible to be activated during the 2020 season.

The International Player Pathway Program was instituted in 2017 and aims to provide international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.

