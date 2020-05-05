Giants Awarded QB Cooper Rush Off Waivers

The Giants were awarded quarterback Cooper Rush off waivers after he was waived by the Dallas Cowboys.

Rush, 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, has appeared five games over three NFL seasons dating back to 2017. He's thrown one pass attempt, that coming as a rookie, a pass that he completed for three yards.

Rush, an undrafted free agent who signed with the Cowboys in 2017, played his college ball at Central Michigan. In four seasons, he completed 1,022 of 1,648 passes for 12,894 yards, 90 touchdowns and 55 interceptions.

Rush lost his roster spot when the Cowboys signed former Bengals starter Andy Dalton last week to a one-year contract worth up to $7 million. He reunites with Jason Garrett, the ex-Cowboys head coach, who is now the Giants' offensive coordinator.

The addition of Rush now gives the Giants five quarterbacks on their roster, including Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, Alex Tanney, Rush, and undrafted rookie free agent Case Cookus.

To create a roster spot for Rush, the Giants waived receiver Reggie White Jr, an undrafted free agent they signed last year out of Monmouth (New Jersey) University. White spent most of last year on the Giants practice squad.