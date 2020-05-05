Giants Awarded QB Cooper Rush Off Waivers

GiantsCountry
The Giants were awarded quarterback Cooper Rush off waivers after he was waived by the Dallas Cowboys.

Rush, 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, has appeared five games over three NFL seasons dating back to 2017. He's thrown one pass attempt, that coming as a rookie, a pass that he completed for three yards.

Rush, an undrafted free agent who signed with the Cowboys in 2017, played his college ball at Central Michigan. In four seasons, he completed 1,022 of 1,648 passes for 12,894 yards, 90 touchdowns and 55 interceptions.

Rush lost his roster spot when the Cowboys signed former Bengals starter Andy Dalton last week to a one-year contract worth up to $7 million. He reunites with Jason Garrett, the ex-Cowboys head coach, who is now the Giants' offensive coordinator.

The addition of Rush now gives the Giants five quarterbacks on their roster, including Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, Alex Tanney, Rush, and undrafted rookie free agent Case Cookus.

To create a roster spot for Rush, the Giants waived receiver Reggie White Jr, an undrafted free agent they signed last year out of Monmouth (New Jersey) University. White spent most of last year on the Giants practice squad.  

NFL Teams Could Lose Almost $100 Million Without Fans in Stands

The NFL could lose some serious coin if it pushes ahead with playing games with no fans in attendance.

Patricia Traina

The Solid Off-field Characteristics that Make the Giants' 2020 Draft Class a Winner On and Off the Field

The Giants draft class of 2020 all have a lot to offer from an Xs and O's perspective, but each also brings a certain X-factor that will no doubt help them in contributing to the team's success.

Jackson Thompson

Giants 28th in MMQB Power Ranking – Is Fair?

Feeling bullish about Big Blue? Giants fans might be, but the MMQB crew, in its latest powr ranking poll, still has some (misplaced) doubts.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Is Cam Newton Headed To Washington? Andy Dalton's Contract Details and Doug Pederson's Memories of Don Shula

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

By the Numbers | One Defining Stat for Each Member of the Giants 2020 Draft Class

We take a deep dive into the production of the Giants 2020 draft class members to come up with defining stats that could provide a glimpse of what to expect from them as rookies.

Mike Addvensky

Eli Manning Says Daniel Jones Has "Done All the Right Things" Toward Becoming a Leader

Eli Manning spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio's Bob Papa and Charlie Weis on Monday's "Opening Drive" to offer some thought about second-year quarterback Daniel Jones and to talk about some big philanthropy projects that Manning has in the works.

Patricia Traina

NFL Schedule | Four Giants' 2020 Matchups Best Suited For Primetime

The NFL schedule is due to be released this week. Which of the Giants' 2020 opponents are worthy of a contest in primetime? Here's our take.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | What Andy Dalton's Signing Means to Dak Prescott, Eagles Power Ranking, and New Details on Alex Smith's Injury

A morning run down of updates and stories surrounding the Giants' division rivals.

Jackson Thompson

Previewing Andrew Thomas Skillset vs. Top NFC East Pass Rushers

Let's see what the top NFC East pass rushers do well--and how Giants first-round draft pick Andrew Thomas' skill set might match up against them.

Nick Falato

Perspectives: Why the Giants Will Be Okay Despite These Unprecedented Times

The novel coronavirus has turned life as we know it upside down, forcing teams to rely more and more on mental reps. While int he past that would be cringe worthy, here's why it just might work for a Giants team that has a new coaching staff and a bunch of new players.

Patricia Traina

