Giants Awarded RB Ryquell Armstead Off Waivers

The Giants continue to add veteran depth to their running back room by adding the former Jaguars runner.

The New York Giants continued to bolster their running back depth by adding Ryquell Armstead off waivers via Jacksonville.

Armstead, 5-11 and 220 pounds, missed the 2020 season after landing on the Reserve COVID-19 list twice, the first from August 2-20 and then again on September 4, where he remained until March 17 of this year. The 24-year-old also dealt with a groin injury last season.

Armstead was a fifth-round pick in 2019 by Jacksonville out of Temple. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie with one start, rushing for 108 yards on 35 carries and catching 14 out of 24 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Armstead seemed primed to take over the Jaguars lead running back role after the Jaguars parted ways with Leonard Fournette. That progression never materialized, as James Robinson, an undrafted free agent, passed Armstead on the depth chart.

In for years for the Temple Owls, Armstead rushed 573 times for 2,812 yards and 34 touchdowns and added 29 receptions for 175 yards as a receiver.

Webb was added to the Giants practice squad on December 8 last year and was promoted to the practice roster on December 19. He signed a reserve/futures contract on January 2, 2021.

