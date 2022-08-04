Giants Claim DB Nate Meadors Off Waivers
The New York Giants were awarded the contract of defensive back Nate Meadors off waivers. Meadors had previously been with the Cleveland Browns.
Meadors is a safety who played four seasons at UCLA, where he recorded 149 tackles, 22 passes broken up, and three interceptions in 42 games (30 starts).
After going undrafted in 2019, Meadors signed with the Vikings but was part of their final roster cuts that year. Minnesota signed him to the practice squad and later added him to the 53-man roster for a game.
New York Giants OLB Quincy Roche No Stranger to Fighting Uphill Battle for Reps
Quincy Roche was an intriguing player for the Giants last year. But will there be room for him on the roster this year?
New York Giants Players Excited by Wink Martindale's More Aggressive Scheme
Wink Martindale is re-writing the book on "aggressiveness" for the Giants defense, and the players love it.
New York Giants Unveil 2022 Season Uniform Schedule
Learn which jerseys the team plans to wear for its upcoming games so you can match accordingly.
During the 2020 season, Meadors began the season with the Vikings before joining the Jaguars practice squad. The following season, he was on the practice squads of the Eagles, who at the time employed current Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown and then later, the Cleveland Browns.
Meadors, 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, has appeared in three NFL games and is credited with two tackles. His presence provides depth at the safety position with Giants rookie Dane Belton expected to miss the rest of training camp while recovering from a broken collar bone.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Check out the new Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums