Giants Claim DB Nate Meadors Off Waivers

The New York Giants were awarded the contract of defensive back Nate Meadors off waivers. Meadors had previously been with the Cleveland Browns.

Meadors is a safety who played four seasons at UCLA, where he recorded 149 tackles, 22 passes broken up, and three interceptions in 42 games (30 starts).

After going undrafted in 2019, Meadors signed with the Vikings but was part of their final roster cuts that year. Minnesota signed him to the practice squad and later added him to the 53-man roster for a game.

During the 2020 season, Meadors began the season with the Vikings before joining the Jaguars practice squad. The following season, he was on the practice squads of the Eagles, who at the time employed current Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown and then later, the Cleveland Browns.

Meadors, 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, has appeared in three NFL games and is credited with two tackles. His presence provides depth at the safety position with Giants rookie Dane Belton expected to miss the rest of training camp while recovering from a broken collar bone.

