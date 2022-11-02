Giants Claim WR Isaiah Hodgins Off Waivers from Buffalo

The New York Giants claimed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off waivers from the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday.

Hodgins,6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, played his college ball at Oregon State. He was a Bills' sixth-round draft pick in 2020, meaning head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen were very familiar with his skill set after having had him on the Bills roster.

Hodgins played in three career games for the Bills, including two this season. At Oregon State, he played in 34 games with 27 starts, his 176 receptions ranking sixth in program history, his 2,322 receiving yards good for seventh all-time there, and his 20 touchdowns tied for second.

A Biletnikoff Award (nation's top receiver) semifinalist in 2018 and 2019, Hodgins was released by the Bills on November 1.

The Giants, who now have seven receivers o their 53-man roster, had an open roster spot. They will get some players back from injured reserve in the next week or two.

