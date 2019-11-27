Giants Designate Kareem Martin for Return from IR

The Giants have designated outside linebacker Kareem Martin for return. Martin, who was spotted practicing with the team Wednesday, now has a 21-day window for the Giants to decide whether to activate him or leave him on injured reserve.

Martin was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 11 with a knee ailment. With NFL teams allowed to return two players per year from injured reserve, MArtin's return means that the door on receiver Russell Shepard's season is officially closed.