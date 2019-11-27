Giants
Giants Designate Kareem Martin for Return from IR

Patricia Traina

The Giants have designated outside linebacker Kareem Martin for return. Martin, who was spotted practicing with the team Wednesday, now has a 21-day window for the Giants to decide whether to activate him or leave him on injured reserve. 

Martin was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 11 with a knee ailment. With NFL teams allowed to return two players per year from injured reserve, MArtin's return means that the door on receiver Russell Shepard's season is officially closed.

 

