Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Dallas Game
The New York Giants have elevated defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux and defensive back FAbian Moreau ahead of their Week 3 home game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The elevation of Mondeaux would appear to be a strong indication that defensive lineman Leonard Wiliams, who last week suffered a sprained MCL and was listed as doubtful for this week, isn't going to be active. Williams was injured in the third quarter of the Giants' win over Carolina.
This is the second week in a row Moreau has been called up to the main roster. The Giants are currently shorthanded at defensive back, with Aaron Robinson (appendectomy), Nick McCloud (hamstring), and Justin Layne (concussion) all having been declared out with their respective injuries.
The NFL increased the standard practice squad elevations from two to three times this year.
The Giants and Cowboys will kick off their Week 3 meeting on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m.
