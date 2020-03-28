GiantsCountry
Giants, Eric Tomlinson Agree to Terms

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The Giants have agreed to terms with tight end Eric Tomlinson, according to the player who posted broke the news on his Instagram account.  

Tomlinson, 6-6 and 215 pounds, was initially signed as a rookie free agent out of Texas-El Paso by the Eagles in May 2015. He was waived at the end of training camp, and three days later was signed to the Texans' practice squad. 

The following year, Tomlinson was waived after competing in training camp for a roster spot but was added to the Texans' practice squad The Jets signed him to their active roster on November 6 of that year and went on to play in 36 games for the Jets.

In 2019, the Giants claimed Tomlinson off waivers in September but released him later in the month. Tomlinson then had stints with the Patriots and Raiders.

Tomlinson, who can also long snap, has played in 44 regular-season games with 32 starts. He's recorded 17 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown.  

 

