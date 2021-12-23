Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Giants Injury Report: Kadarius Toney, Two Others Activated Off COVID-19 List

The Giants are slowly inching back to having a healthier roster, as three players come off the COVID-19 list.
Author:

The New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney, edge defender Oshane Ximines and safety J.R. Reed have cleared the COVID-19 protocols and were back with the team Thursday.

"First priority is to see where they are physically," said Giants head coach Joe Judge. "Obviously, the trainers will check with them in terms of just how they feel. They’ve cleared all those tests, they’ve tested negative to get back in the building, but the bigger part will be getting them out here and seeing where they are from a standpoint of inactivity for the last week-and-a-half as well as the symptoms they had to deal with.”

Toney had been dealing with an oblique injury before testing positive for the second time this season. He was not spotted at the part of practice open to the media but did not receive an injury designation since the Giants didn't officially activate him off the COVID-19 list until after the league's business day ended.

Meanwhile, of the others who are injured, guard Ben Bredeson, who continues to deal with an ankle injury, didn't practice Thursday. Running back Gary Brightwell (neck), who was projected as a non-practice participant Wednesday, was limited on Thursday, as were running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (shin), defensive lineman Austin Johnson (foot), tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle), offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (ankle), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (triceps).

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 16 Opponent First Look: Eagles Defense

Let's check in on the Eagles defensive personnel.

2 hours ago
Sep 26, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Philadelphia Eagles helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 16 Opponent First Look: Eagles Offense

Not much has changed since the Giants last saw the Philadelphia Eagles, other than the fact the Eagles have won two in a row since the Giants beat them in Week 12. Let's take a look at the Eagles offense.

4 hours ago
Eagles' Jalen Hurts (2) turns away from a tackle from Baltimore's Pernell McPhee (90) Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens 30-28.
Play
Big Blue+

How the Giants Can Slow Down the Eagles Rushing Attack

The Eagles ran the ball for 208 yards against the Giants, a season-high allowed by the Giants defense. Coach Gene Clemons takes a look at how the Giants can prevent a repeat from that kind of performance this weekend.

8 hours ago
Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon

Giants Joe Judge: No Decision Yet on Starting Quarterback

Giants head coach Joe Judge said they'll go through the week before deciding on a starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.

Wednesday: Giants Tweak Practice Squad

In transaction news, on Wednesday, the Giants elevated receiver Pharoh Cooper from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement, and they signed a pair of defensive backs, Dwayne Johnson and Darqueze Dennard, to their practice squad.

Dennard, 30 years old, is a six-year veteran who played from 2014-19 with the Bengals, 2020 with the Falcons, and was on the practice squads of the Cardinals and Colts this year before landing with the Giants. He was a 2014 first-round pick (No. 24 overall) by the Bengals out of Michigan State.

Dennard has appeared in 85 career games with 30 starters. He has 310 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 27 pass breakups.

Johnson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent by the Falcons out of San Diego State. he recorded 92 tackles as a junior in 2019 to earn All-Mountain West honors. 

