Giants Injury Report: Who's in and Who's Out for Philadelphia

Three players are out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Three players--offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (ankle), running back Gary Brightwell (neck) and receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring) --have been declared out of Sunday's Week 16 game against the Eagles.

Johnson is a new addition to the team's injury report. He apparently tweaked his hamstring on Friday.

Four players, including the three who came off the COVID-19 list Thursday (defensive back J.R. Reed, receiver Kadarius Toney, and linebacker Oshane Ximines) are listed as questionable. Reed, Toney and Ximines are listed as being part of the COVID Ramp Up while Toney is also still dealing with the oblique injury he's had since Week 8 against the Chiefs.

Austin Johnson (foot) is the fourth player listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Johnson has been dealing with a foot injury now for two weeks, and was able to play last week.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (shin), tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle), offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (ankle) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (triceps) did not receive an injury designation and are good to go for Sunday.

Thursday: Giants Get Players Back Off COVID-19 List

The New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney, edge defender Oshane Ximines and safety J.R. Reed have cleared the COVID-19 protocols and were back with the team Thursday.

"First priority is to see where they are physically," said Giants head coach Joe Judge. "Obviously, the trainers will check with them in terms of just how they feel. They’ve cleared all those tests, they’ve tested negative to get back in the building, but the bigger part will be getting them out here and seeing where they are from a standpoint of inactivity for the last week-and-a-half as well as the symptoms they had to deal with.”

Toney had been dealing with an oblique injury before testing positive for the second time this season. He was not spotted at the part of practice open to the media but did not receive an injury designation since the Giants didn't officially activate him off the COVID-19 list until after the league's business day ended.

Meanwhile, of the others who are injured, guard Ben Bredeson, who continues to deal with an ankle injury, didn't practice Thursday. Running back Gary Brightwell (neck), who was projected as a non-practice participant Wednesday, was limited on Thursday, as were running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (shin), defensive lineman Austin Johnson (foot), tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle), offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (ankle), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (triceps).

Wednesday: Giants Tweak Practice Squad

In transaction news, on Wednesday, the Giants elevated receiver Pharoh Cooper from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement, and they signed a pair of defensive backs, Dwayne Johnson and Darqueze Dennard, to their practice squad.

Dennard, 30 years old, is a six-year veteran who played from 2014-19 with the Bengals, 2020 with the Falcons, and was on the practice squads of the Cardinals and Colts this year before landing with the Giants. He was a 2014 first-round pick (No. 24 overall) by the Bengals out of Michigan State.

Dennard has appeared in 85 career games with 30 starters. He has 310 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 27 pass breakups.

Johnson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent by the Falcons out of San Diego State. he recorded 92 tackles as a junior in 2019 to earn All-Mountain West honors.

