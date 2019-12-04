Giants Lose OL Evan Brown to Miami

Second-year offensive lineman Evan Brown was signed off the Giants' practice squad by the Miami Dolphins.

Brown, who spent his rookie season on the Giants, but did not make the 53-man roster coming out of camp this year.

He was, however, signed to the 53-man roster on November 9 when the Giants had injuries on the offensive line, but he was waived on November 12 and then re-signed to the practice squad.

Brown, 6-foot-3, 316 pounds, played his college ball at SMU. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent in May 2018.

Brown and the Dolphins will visit MetLife Stadium a week from Sunday to face the Giants.