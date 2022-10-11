Giants Place Defensive Lineman D.J. Davidson on Injured Reserve
New York Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson's 2022 season is over after the Giants' fifth-round selection from Arizona State tore his ACL in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London.
Davidson was injured in the third quarter on a punt return play. He was down on the field for several minutes while being attended to by the medical staff before getting up on his own power and limping to a nearby waiting cart that took him back to the locker room for further evaluation.
Davidson has been active in all five games for the Giants this year, and has played in 43 defensive snaps and 43 special teams snaps. He has four career tackles, two of which are solo efforts. He is a 2022 fifth-round draft pick (No. 147th overall) out of Arizona State.
This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making
If the Giants have a chance at acquiring Carolina receiver D.J. Moore, they should do so in a heartbeat.
Breaking Down The Athletic's Outside-the-Box Trade Idea for New York Giants
The Athletic gives one trade idea for each of the league's 32 NFL teams and their idea for the Giants is really outside the box.
Giants on the Rise Again in Latest MMQB Power Rankings
How high can the Giants go?
Davidson is the third 2022 Giants draft choice to have his rookie season end early due to an ACL injury. Tackle Marcus McKethan (fifth round) and linebacker Darrian Beavers (sixth round) suffered season-ending ACL injuries during the preseason.
Earlier in the week, the NFL Network had reported that Davidson suffered an MCL sprain.
The Giants now have an open roster spot to fill, which they are anticipated to do so later in the week.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Check out the new Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Get your Giants tickets today from SI Tickets!