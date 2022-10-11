Skip to main content

Giants Place Defensive Lineman D.J. Davidson on Injured Reserve

Rookie D.J. Davidson's 2022 season is finished.

New York Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson's 2022 season is over after the Giants' fifth-round selection from Arizona State tore his ACL in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. 

Davidson was injured in the third quarter on a punt return play. He was down on the field for several minutes while being attended to by the medical staff before getting up on his own power and limping to a nearby waiting cart that took him back to the locker room for further evaluation. 

Davidson has been active in all five games for the Giants this year, and has played in 43 defensive snaps and 43 special teams snaps. He has four career tackles, two of which are solo efforts. He is a 2022 fifth-round draft pick (No. 147th overall) out of Arizona State.

Davidson is the third 2022 Giants draft choice to have his rookie season end early due to an ACL injury. Tackle Marcus McKethan (fifth round) and linebacker Darrian Beavers (sixth round) suffered season-ending ACL injuries during the preseason.

Earlier in the week, the NFL Network had reported that Davidson suffered an MCL sprain.

The Giants now have an open roster spot to fill, which they are anticipated to do so later in the week.   

