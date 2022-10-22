Giants Place OLB Azeez Ojulari on Injured Reserve with Calf Strain

New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari has been placed on injured reserve with a calf ailment.

Ojulari, the team's second-round draft pick last year and team leader in sacks with eight, has had a rough second season. A hamstring strain suffered during a workout before training camp landed him on the Reserve/Non-football injury list at the start of training camp.

When he returned on August 14, he lasted only 11 days, suffering his initial calf strain on August 25 during the tail end of the Giants' joint practice with the Jets. That injury cost him the first two games of the 2022 season.

The former Georgia star returned to the Giants' lineup for their Week 3 against Dallas. Ojulari played in 30 defensive snaps in that game, recording an assisted tackle.

The following week against the Bears, Ojualri, again playing in 30 defensive snaps, recorded his first sack of the 2022 campaign and added a forced fumble and two solo tackles to bring his 2022 total to three. However, he strained his calf again and has missed the last two games.

Ojulari had been able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday of his week, giving some hope he might be ready to go. However, he could not practice on Friday and was downgraded to OUT.

With Ojulari now on injured reserve, he will need to miss a minimum of four games before he can be designated to return as one of the Giants' allotted eight such roster moves.

