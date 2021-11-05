Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Giants Place WR Dante Pettis on Injured Reserve

Plus some practice squad moves and where things stand with RB Saquon Barkley.
Author:

The Giants have placed wide receiver/punt returner Dante Pettis on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Pettis was injured during Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs when he attempted to recover a muffed punt only to end up injuring his shoulder early in the game. He was quickly ruled out shortly after suffering his injury.

The Giants also terminated the practice squad contract of tight end Jake Hausmann and re-signed running back Dexter Williams, who was with the team's practice squad for three weeks in September, to the practice squad.

Williams will presumably serve as depth in the event rookie running back Gary Brightwell, who is currently on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, is unable to clear the league protocols in time for Sunday's home game versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

In other news, running back Saquon Barkley was not present at the start of the Giants practice Friday and appears unlikely to play Sunday. Barkley hasn't been able to practice much with the team since injuring his ankle in a Week 5 loss to Dallas. 

Head coach Joe Judge, who has been reluctant to rule anyone out until receiving final word from the trainers, conceded that Barkley's chance of missing a fourth straight game with that lower ankle injury was likely.

"I would say a guy who’s been out for several weeks like that, yeah, we’d like to see him on the field and make sure that we can ensure how he’s moving and that he can get out there and do things safely and stay on the field," Judge said. "In terms of like where he’s at or our expectation, until (the trainers) give me some information and feedback, it’s all just guessing right now."

