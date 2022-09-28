Skip to main content

Giants Promote Cornerback Fabian Moreau from Practice Squad

Plus, New York adds reinforcements at defensive back and receiver to their practice squad.

The New York Giants have promoted cornerback Fabian Moreau from their practice squad to the 53-man roster and have put receiver Sterling Shepard (knee) on injured reserve.

Moreau, 6-foot, 200 pounds, was a standard practice squad elevation for the Giants in the last two weeks. He's played in 56 total snaps, 32 in coverage, and has six tackles, one stop, and has allowed three pass completions (out of five targets) for 33 yards, 15 after the catch for a 79.6 NFL rating.

Moreau gives the Giants additional reinforcement at cornerback, where they currently have four defensive backs--Cor'Dale Flott (calf), Nick McCloud (hamstring), Justin Layne (concussion), and Aaron Robinson (appendectomy)--on the injury report.

The Giants also announced they signed wide receiver Makai Polk and defensive back Olaijah Griffin to their practice squad.

Polk, 6-for-3 and 197 pounds, was a rookie free agent this summer with the Ravens. The undrafted free agent who played two seasons at California and one at Mississippi State was on the Ravens’ practice squad from August 30 until he was cut yesterday. Polk led the SEC in receptions last season (105) and was second in all college football. He recorded 1,046 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

During his three-year college career, Polk recorded 141 receptions for 1,524 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Griffin, 5-11 and 176 pounds, joined the Giants off waivers on August 15, one day after being released by the Buffalo Bills, with whom he spent the 2021 season on the practice squad. He was part of the final round of roster cuts made on August 29.

Griffin played three seasons at USC, appearing in 25 games where he logged 67 tackles (43 solos). He also intercepted one pass and had 14 passes defensed.

