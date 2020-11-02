SI.com
Giants Promote Three From Practice Squad, Including RB Alfred Morris

Patricia Traina

The Giants have promoted three players to be part of their gameday roster ahead of their Monday Night meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The three include running back Alfred Morris, defensive back Montre Hartage, and offensive lineman Chad Slade, who serves as a COVID-19 replacement for offensive lineman Will Hernandez.

The 31-year-old Morris was signed to the Giants practice squad last month. Morris is a sixth-round pick by the Washington Football Team who spent the first four years of his career with WFT (2012-15), for whom he had three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

In 2016, he signed with the Cowboys, appearing in spot duty for then-head coach and current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.  

Morris spent one season (2018) with the 49ers before making a stop with the Cardinals last year. He has 5,935 yards on 1,374 carries and 65 receptions for 494 yards over his career.  

With Devonta Freeman (ankle) declared out of Monday's game, Morris could see some carries as part of a running back rotation that includes Wayne Gallman, Dion Lewis, and Eli Penny.

Hartage was with the Giants in training camp. He was waived with an injury but was added back to the practice squad recently. His promotion likely signals that starting cornerback Ryan Lewis, who was added to the injury report Sunday with a hamstring strain, will be inactive against the Bucs.

All three players will be eligible to be returned to the practice squad after Monday's game without passing through waivers.

