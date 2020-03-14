Giants Re-sign Linebacker David Mayo to Three-Year Extension

The Giants have re-signed inside linebacker David Mayo to a three-year deal a source confirmed.

Financial terms of the contract weren't immediately available.

The 26-year-old Mayo was signed last September after being waived by the 49ers and after the Giants had traded linebacker B.J. Goodson to Green Bay. Mayo, who was originally a 2015 fifth-round draft pick of the Panthers, at the time run by current Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, appeared in 16 games for the Giants with 13 starts.

The 6-foot 2, 240-pounder recorded 82 tackles (24 against the run) and his first two NFL sacks last season, while also playing well on special teams, recording two tackles. Mayo also had five tackles for a loss, four of which came against the run, two quarterback hits, 2 passes defensed, and one fumble recovery.

The Athletic was first with the news of Mayo's signing.