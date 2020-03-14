GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants Re-sign Linebacker David Mayo to Three-Year Extension

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The Giants have re-signed inside linebacker David Mayo to a three-year deal a source confirmed.  

Financial terms of the contract weren't immediately available.

The 26-year-old Mayo was signed last September after being waived by the 49ers and after the Giants had traded linebacker B.J. Goodson to Green Bay. Mayo, who was originally a 2015 fifth-round draft pick of the Panthers, at the time run by current Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, appeared in 16 games for the Giants with 13 starts.

The 6-foot 2, 240-pounder recorded 82 tackles (24 against the run) and his first two NFL sacks last season, while also playing well on special teams, recording two tackles. Mayo also had five tackles for a loss, four of which came against the run, two quarterback hits, 2 passes defensed, and one fumble recovery.

The Athletic was first with the news of Mayo's signing. 

Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Free Agency Preview: Major Decisions Await General Manager Dave Gettleman

With free agency scheduled to begin March 18, here's a complete overview of where things stand for the Giants--their cap space, their free agents, their needs and their potential targets.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

How Giants Defensive Player Roles Might Change in Patrick Graham's System

The Giants defense needs a major overhaul to optimize its talent and produce different results. Here's our look at how new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham could accomplish those objectives and how certain players who are returning could see their roles change in Graham's system.

Jackson Thompson

Draft Prospect Profile | TE Adam Trautman, Dayton

Adam Trautman comes from a small program, but he has some big potential.

Gene Clemons

Friday Reader Mailbag: Free Agency, the Draft, and Player Improvements

As free agency draws closer the mail bag gets bigger!

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | TE Harrison Bryant, FAU

If the Giants ultimately move on from Evan Engram, a prospect such as Harrison Bryant could be just as good if not better of a replacement.

Gene Clemons

Draft Prospect Profile | TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

With the retirement of Rhett Ellison and the on-going rehab by Evan Engram, tight end is a Giant need.

Gene Clemons

Five Potential "Affordable" Free Agent Possibilities the Giants Could Pursue

Got needs? The Giants sure do. And Pat Ragazzo has a list of five veteran free agents who could fill some of those needs while not necessarily breaking the bank.

Pat Ragazzo

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Giants Suspend Travel in Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak

The team will limit visitors to their East Rutherford, NJ headquarters and mandate employees work at home over the next two weeks.

Patricia Traina

A Look at a Potential Contract Structure for Leonard Williams and Whether It Makes Sense

CBS Sports' Joel Corry, a former NFL agent and salary cap expert, offers up a potential contract scenario for Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams. Here's a look at that structure and if the value matches what the giants would potentially be getting.

Patricia Traina

Giants Waive OT George Asafo-Adjei

Last year's seventh-round draft pick receives a failed physical designation after missing 2019 with a concussion.

Patricia Traina