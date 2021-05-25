Giants Shuffle Pro Personnel Department

New York has added Steven Price to the team's pro personnel department, and has reassigned some personnel to new roles, according to the team's website listing.

The Giants announced they've hired Steven Price as their pro personnel manager.

Price was most recently with the Houston Texans as a pro scout but was terminated when Houston hired Nick Caserio as its new general manager earlier this year.

Price, who was with Houston for three seasons, is a 16-year NFL veteran who also served eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where his roles included college area scout, BLESTO Scout, Pro Scout, and Scouting and Player Development Assistant.

Price began his career with Carolina as an operations/college scouting personnel intern in 2010.

The Giants website also lists several other assignment changes.

Mark Koncz, the team's director of player personnel for the last three seasons, and Tim McDonnell, the team's assistant director of player personnel for the last two years, are now listed as co-directors of player personnel.

Meanwhile, Ken Sternfeld, the director of pro personnel since 2012, is listed as the team's senior director of pro personnel. Tim Shauger, the assistant director of pro personnel for the past eight seasons, has been re-assigned as a senior scout and football systems analyst in pro personnel.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.