Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search
Giants Shuffle Pro Personnel Department

Giants Shuffle Pro Personnel Department

New York has added Steven Price to the team's pro personnel department, and has reassigned some personnel to new roles, according to the team's website listing.
Author:
Publish date:

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

New York has added Steven Price to the team's pro personnel department, and has reassigned some personnel to new roles, according to the team's website listing.

The Giants announced they've hired Steven Price as their pro personnel manager.

Price was most recently with the Houston Texans as a pro scout but was terminated when Houston hired Nick Caserio as its new general manager earlier this year. 

Price, who was with Houston for three seasons, is a 16-year NFL veteran who also served eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where his roles included college area scout, BLESTO Scout, Pro Scout, and Scouting and Player Development Assistant.

Price began his career with Carolina as an operations/college scouting personnel intern in 2010.

The Giants website also lists several other assignment changes.

Mark Koncz, the team's director of player personnel for the last three seasons, and Tim McDonnell, the team's assistant director of player personnel for the last two years, are now listed as co-directors of player personnel.

Meanwhile, Ken Sternfeld, the director of pro personnel since 2012, is listed as the team's senior director of pro personnel. Tim Shauger, the assistant director of pro personnel for the past eight seasons, has been re-assigned as a senior scout and football systems analyst in pro personnel.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

MetLife_Stadium_to_Open_to_Full_Crowd_Capacity
Transactions

Giants Shuffle Pro Personnel Department

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) completes a catch in the first quarter during an NFL Week 12 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 29
News

Evan Engram, Kaden Smith to Attend Tight End University This Summer

MetLife Stadium is the scene for Week 1 Monday Night Football as the Giants host the Steelers. However, the stadium will be free of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday, September 14, 2020 Giants V Steelers Week 1.
News

MetLife Stadium Opens for Full Capacity at Giants, Jets Games this Fall

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Profile: RB Devontae Booker

Sep 14, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

OLB Lorenzo Carter: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly

New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge watches drills during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on May 14, 2021.
News

New York Giants Begin OTAs

New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board (18) makes a catch against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Profile: WR C.J. Board

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Kelvin Benjamin (85) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Profile: WR/TE Kelvin Benjamin