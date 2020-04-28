GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants Sign 10 Rookie Free Agents and Waive Six Players

Patricia Traina

The Giants announced they have waived six players to make room for the 10 undrafted rookie free agents they signed after this year's draft.

Those waived were tight end C.J. Conrad, center Tanner Volson, defensive back Derrick Baity, punter Sean Smith, and long snappers Colin Holba and Drew Scott. Of that group, only Holba has appeared in an NFL game.

Of the 15 undrafted free agents that were linked to the Giants after the draft, the ten the Giants signed include quarterback Case Cookus of Northern Arizona; wide receivers Derrick Dillon of LSU and Binjimen Victor of Ohio State; tight end Kyle Markway of South Carolina; tackle Tyler Haycraft of Louisville; defensive ends Oluwole Betiku, Jr. of Illinois and Niko Lalos of Dartmouth; linebacker Dominique Ross of North Carolina; and defensive backs Christian Angulo of Hampton and Malcolm Elmore of Central Methodist.

Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants | 2020 NFL Draft Day 2: Live Blog/Open Discussion Thread

Will it be center? Edge rusher? Something else? And what about the rest of the NFL? How will their picks shape the rest of the draft?

Patricia Traina

by

SI Draft Tracker

Giants Have Decisions to Make on Jabrill Peppers, Evan Engram

The Giants have until next week to decide whether to exercise the option years on the rookie contracts of tight end Evan Engram and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Patricia Traina

by

Scottw06

Giants Awarded Defensive Back Montre Hartage Off Waivers from Miami

Hartage reunites with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with the Giants.

Patricia Traina

Versatile Cameron Brown Hopes to Expand His Repertoire on Giants' Defense

Cameron Brown was extremely versatile at Penn State. He's looking to become even more versatile now that he's with the Giants.

Patricia Traina

Shane Lemieux Embraces Opportunity to Become More Versatile

Shane Lemieux understands his ticket to NFL longevity is to embrace being versatile. Here's how he's been doing that.

Patricia Traina

NFL Schedule Could Be Altered Due to COVID-19, And Probably Should

Now that we know with whom the draft prospects will be playing, the next question that still needs clarification centers around the NFL's schedule, due to be released around May 9, and how that schedule might potentially look.

Patricia Traina

How Giants Cornerback Darnay Holmes Translated Key Life Lessons into A Foundation for Success

From learning chess to taking lessons from his father, Darnay Homes is one very motivated young man who has carved out a path toward achieving success at the NFL level. greatness.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Giants Apply a Rarely Used Tag on EDGE Markus Golden

Explaining what the UFA Tender is and how much it's going to cost the Giants.

Patricia Traina

What the Experts Said About the Giants Draft

And whether we agree with them.

Patricia Traina

Giants Awarded One of Four International Players for the 2020 Season

The Giants will get an additional chance to carry a developmental player who played internationally.

Patricia Traina