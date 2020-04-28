Giants Sign 10 Rookie Free Agents and Waive Six Players

The Giants announced they have waived six players to make room for the 10 undrafted rookie free agents they signed after this year's draft.

Those waived were tight end C.J. Conrad, center Tanner Volson, defensive back Derrick Baity, punter Sean Smith, and long snappers Colin Holba and Drew Scott. Of that group, only Holba has appeared in an NFL game.

Of the 15 undrafted free agents that were linked to the Giants after the draft, the ten the Giants signed include quarterback Case Cookus of Northern Arizona; wide receivers Derrick Dillon of LSU and Binjimen Victor of Ohio State; tight end Kyle Markway of South Carolina; tackle Tyler Haycraft of Louisville; defensive ends Oluwole Betiku, Jr. of Illinois and Niko Lalos of Dartmouth; linebacker Dominique Ross of North Carolina; and defensive backs Christian Angulo of Hampton and Malcolm Elmore of Central Methodist.