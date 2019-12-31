GiantsMaven
Giants Sign 10 to Reserve/Future Contracts

Patricia Traina

The Giants have signed fullback George Aston, wide receiver Alex Bachman, defensive back Derrick Baity, running back Jon Hilliman, long snapper Drew Scott, punter Sean Smith, center Tanner Volson, wide receiver Reggie White, defensive end Kevin Wilkins, and tackle Nate Wozniak to reserve/future contracts.

.All but Aston and Scott were listed on the team's practice squad as of Week 17. 

The Giants also announced renegotiated contracts for linebacker Devante Downs, guard Chad Slade, and tackle Eric Smith. Specific details were not available.

GAMEDAY Live Blog/Open Thread: Giants vs. Philadelphia | Week 17

Patricia Traina

We've made it to the end of a forgettable 2019 season, folks. For those so included, feel free to jump in and participate in our live blog/open game day thread, the last of 2019.

Dave Gettleman to Remain as Giants General Manager

Patricia Traina

Giants ownership expresses confidence in Gettleman's ability to continue leading the team's rebuild.

Giants Fire Pat Shurmur

Patricia Traina

The Giants head coach is out after two seasons.

First-and-10: The Myth Debunking Edition

Patricia Traina

As the season winds down to a close, here are a few thoughts ahead of what could be the last game for several members of the franchise before significant changes are made.

Giants Miserable Season Ends With a 34-17 Loss to Eagles

Mike Addvensky

Now we wait to find out who's in and who's out.

John Mara Acknowledges Giants' Failures Start at the Top

Patricia Traina

So why was Pat Shurmur the only one to get the axe? Mara explained his decision just hours after Shurmur was relieved of his duties.

Eli Manning Expects to Decide His Future Sooner Than Later

Patricia Traina

The veteran quarterback says everything—except for a return to the Giants as a backup—is on the table.

Ragazzo: Should the Giants Re-sign Eli Manning to Back up Daniel Jones in 2020?

Pat Ragazzo

Sunday's game against the Eagles is likely it for quarterback Eli Manning in a Giants uniform--and perhaps in his career. But Pat Ragazzo explores a "what if?" scenario that would see Manning's Giants tenure extended.

Five Potential Head Coaching Candidates Who Could Draw the Giants Interest

Patricia Traina

The search is on for a new head coach to replace Pat Shurmur, fired by the Giants Monday morning.

Everything You Need to Know About Why the Giants Fired Pat Shurmur

Patricia Traina

Pat Shurmur is out after a 9-23 record amassed in two years. What's next for the Giants and what is the fallout of this move?