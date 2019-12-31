Giants Sign 10 to Reserve/Future Contracts

The Giants have signed fullback George Aston, wide receiver Alex Bachman, defensive back Derrick Baity, running back Jon Hilliman, long snapper Drew Scott, punter Sean Smith, center Tanner Volson, wide receiver Reggie White, defensive end Kevin Wilkins, and tackle Nate Wozniak to reserve/future contracts.

.All but Aston and Scott were listed on the team's practice squad as of Week 17.

The Giants also announced renegotiated contracts for linebacker Devante Downs, guard Chad Slade, and tackle Eric Smith. Specific details were not available.