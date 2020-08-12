GiantsCountry
Giants Sign Cornerback Prince Smith

Patricia Traina

After attempts to sign cornerback Ross Cockrell fell through earlier this week, the Giants have moved on and signed Prince Smith, according to his agency.

Smith, 5-10 and 192 pounds, played his college ball at New Hampshire. 

Last year, Smith started all 11 games and finished third on the team with 64 total tackles, including 43 solo efforts. He also picked off three passes, including one he returned 46 yards against Duquesne, and forced two fumbles.

In his last two seasons, Smith recorded 101 total tackles, 1.0 sack, five interceptions, 20 passes defensed, and two forced fumbles. 

Smith was named the CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named to the Jerry Rice Award Watch List. 

Smith, a native of Philadelphia, initially signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent on April 30. He was waived last week as part of the Eagles' attempt to get to the 80-man roster limit.

Update in DeAndre Baker's Legal Case

The Broward County Clerk’s Office officially posted the formal charging document against Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker’s upcoming case vs. the State of Florida.

Pat Ragazzo

Dion Lewis: The Good, the Great and The Ugly

Running back Dion Lewis is going to be much more than just a backup to starter Saquon Barkley. So let's learn some more about his game and what he does well and what he doesn't do well.

Nick Falato

Jason Garrett Reveals Thoughts About Daniel Jones

If nothing else, the New York Giants need to find out this year if Daniel Jones is indeed their quarterback of the future. So far, so good, according to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Patricia Traina

bobwgrau

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 12, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Jackson Thompson

McGaughey Looks to Ensure Giants Remain "Special"

Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey has put together one of the team's most productive and effective units over the past two years. Can he keep that streak going?

Jackson Thompson

An Inside Glimpse into the Giants' Smooth Coaching Operations

First-year head coach Joe Judge has managed to find just the right balance of being hands-on with his staff and in letting them do their thing. So far, t's been the perfect mix.

Jackson Thompson

Patrick Graham: Giants Pass Rush is A Work in Progress

Despite having some familiar faces, there's still a long way to go before the Giants pass rush takes shape.

Patricia Traina

ESPN's Bullish Ranking on the Giants Young Talent Revealed

The Giants' future is bright according to ESPN's ranking of all 32 NFL teams' under-25 talent.

Jackson Thompson

Despite Lack of Continuity in Systems, Giants Embrace Change

Change can be unsettling, but if it means getting better, well go ahead and count Evan Engram and Will Hernandez in.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 11, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington Football Team Dan Snyder filing a lawsuit against a former employee.

Jackson Thompson