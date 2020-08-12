Giants Sign Cornerback Prince Smith

After attempts to sign cornerback Ross Cockrell fell through earlier this week, the Giants have moved on and signed Prince Smith, according to his agency.

Smith, 5-10 and 192 pounds, played his college ball at New Hampshire.

Last year, Smith started all 11 games and finished third on the team with 64 total tackles, including 43 solo efforts. He also picked off three passes, including one he returned 46 yards against Duquesne, and forced two fumbles.

In his last two seasons, Smith recorded 101 total tackles, 1.0 sack, five interceptions, 20 passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

Smith was named the CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named to the Jerry Rice Award Watch List.

Smith, a native of Philadelphia, initially signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent on April 30. He was waived last week as part of the Eagles' attempt to get to the 80-man roster limit.