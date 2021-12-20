Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Giants to Sign Linebacker Jaylon Smith to 53-man Roster
Giants to Sign Linebacker Jaylon Smith to 53-man Roster

New York has an opening after losing receiver Sterling Shepard for the rest of the season.
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

New York has an opening after losing receiver Sterling Shepard for the rest of the season.

It's been a whirlwind week for linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Signed to the Giants practice squad on Friday, Smith, the former Dallas Cowboy, found himself in the Giants lineup Sunday against his old team, playing in 17 snaps in the Giants sub-packages.

According to his agent, Doug Hendrickson, Smith is being promoted to the Giants 53-man roster. Smith will presumably fill the roster spot that will open once receiver Sterling Shepard, who tore his Achilles tendon in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, is moved to injured reserve.

According to Pro Football Focus, 14 of Smiths' snaps were in the box, and he finished with four tackles (three solos) and two stops.

Smith, who played his college ball at Notre Dame, was originally a second-round pick by Dallas in the 2016 draft. The Cowboys surprisingly cut him after four games this season after falling behind Micah Parsons and veteran free agent Keanu Neal on the depth chart.

Smith made a stop at Green Bay, for whom he was active a total of two games before being sent packing. 

